Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

hermoFisher Scientific

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

ProZyme

Takara Bio

Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Promega

Waters Corporation

R&D Systems

New England Biolabs

Merck KGaA

Instruments

Enzymes

Reagents

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The global Glycomics/Glycobiology market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1590 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Glycomics/Glycobiology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.