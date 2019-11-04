Global Gold Nanoparticles Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Gold nanoparticles are particles with diameters in the 1-100nm range and have unique optical and physical properties. These unique optical-electronics properties have been researched and utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. The optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles are tunable by changing the size, shape, surface chemistry, or aggregation state.

Gold nanoparticle, a type of special compound, is mainly classified into water, oil, etc. And water soluble type is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% share globally in 2017. Gold nanoparticles are mainly made from chloroauric acid and reducing agents (sodium citrate, sodium borohydride, hydrazine hydrate, etc.), modifiers (amino acids, DNA, mercaptans, polymers, etc.). It is mainly used in pharmaceutical laboratories to detect biomarkers and eradicate targeted tumors.

USA is the largest production base of gold nanoparticles globally. In 2017, the region held 44% production share. The follower is Europe, which also owns about 21.42% share in the year.

Nanopartz

Nanocs

nanoComposix

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Sigma Aldrich

Tanaka Technologies

Expedeon

NanoSeedz

NanoHybrids

Hongwu New Material

Metalor Technologies SA

Solaris Nanoscinces

Gold Nanoparticles Market by Types

Water soluble

Oil soluble

Gold Nanoparticles Market by Applications

Life Science