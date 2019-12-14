Global Gold Nanoparticles Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

Gold nanoparticles are particles with diameters in the 1-100nm range and have unique optical and physical properties. These unique optical-electronics properties have been researched and utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. The optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles are tunable by changing the size, shape, surface chemistry, or aggregation state.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

nanoComposix

Nanocs

BBI Solutions

Cytodiagnostics

Nanopartz

Particular GmbH

Innova Biosciences

Nanoseedz

Cosmo Bio

JCNANO Tech

XFNANO Gold Nanoparticles Market Segmentation Market by Type

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Both Phase Soluble Market by Application

Life Science

Industry

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]