Global Golf Cart and NEV Market 2020: Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2024

Global “Golf Cart and NEV Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Golf Cart and NEV by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Summary
Golf Cart and NEV are used by golfers to carry heavy golf clubs and equipment. They are also used for daily commuting needs over short distances. Golf Cart and NEV are usually gasoline-powered or electric, but recently solar-powered Golf Cart and NEV have also been developed. Electric Golf Cart and NEV have more preference among consumers. Golf Cart and NEV come in a wide range of formats and are more generally used to convey small numbers of passenger short distances at speeds less than 15 mph (24 km/h) per ANSI Standard z130.1 as originally manufactured. They are generally around 4 feet (1.2 m) wide Ã 8 feet (2.4 m) long Ã 6 feet (1.8 m) high and weigh 900 pounds (410 kg) to 1,000 pounds (450 kg). Most are powered by 4-stroke engines.The price of a Golf Cart and NEV can range anywhere from under US$1,000 to well over US$20,000 per cart, depending on several factors. These factors may include whether or not a fleet of carts is being purchased for a golf course or a country club, for example, and whether the carts are new or used. Other factors may include options such as equipment requirements, and how many people the cart is meant to transport. With the rise in popularity of Golf Cart and NEV, many golf clubs or country clubs offer storage and energy options to Golf Cart and NEV owners. This has led to the modification of Golf Cart and NEV to suit use at the particular golf course. Typical modification includes windshields, ball cleaners, cooler trays, upgraded motor or speed controller (to increase speed and/or torque), and lift kits.Originally Golf Cart and NEV were electrically powered, but in time gasoline-powered variants started to occur. The electric variety is now used in many communities where their lack of pollutants, lack of noise, and safety for pedestrians and other carts (due to slow speeds) are beneficial. When purpose-built for general transportation these are called Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs), but with various operating limitations such as top speed and heavy regulation on which type of streets these types of carts are permitted to be used. These may resemble the Golf Cart and NEV shown above, although some are now being made with all-weather car-like bodies.
The report forecast global Golf Cart and NEV market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
The report offers detailed coverage of Golf Cart and NEV industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Golf Cart and NEV by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Golf Cart and NEV market for 2015-2024.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Golf Cart and NEV according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Golf Cart and NEV company.4
Key Companies
Yamaha Golf Cars
Textron
Columbia CarPar
Ingersoll Rand
Shenzhen Marshell Green Power
Melex Golf Cars
Garia
Volmac Engg.(p) Limited
Speedways Electric
Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car
Polaris Industries
CitEcar Electric Vehicles
Zhuhai E-Way Electrical Industry
Auto Power
Global Golf Cart and NEV Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Golf Cart and NEV Market company can be identified.
Market Segmentation of Golf Cart and NEV Market
Market by Application
Golf courses
Parks & Tourist Destinations and Hotels
Airports
Residential and commercial premises
Others
Market by Type
2 seats
4 seats
6 seats
Above 6 seats
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Detailed Table of Content of Global Golf Cart and NEV Market Analysis 2013-2020 and Forecast 2020-2024
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Golf Cart and NEV Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Golf Cart and NEV
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Golf Cart and NEV Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Market Demand
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals
6.1.2 Demand in Clinics
6.1.3 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
And Continue……
……And Many more.
No. of Pages: – 121
