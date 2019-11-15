Global Grain Combine Harvester Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Grain Combine Harvester Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Combine harvester, also was known as combine in the early 1950s, is a joint machine that capable of complete reaping, threshing, and winnowing in crop harvesting into a single process.

Combine harvesters are one of the most economically important labor-saving inventions, significantly reducing the fraction of the population that must be engaged in agriculture.

The market concentration rate of grain combine harvester is high. Though there are many small players in China, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 69.9% of the Chinese market in 2017.

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment

Deere & Company

Kubota

CLAAS

Yanmar

Jiangsu World Group

YTO Group

New Holland

Amisy Machinery Grain Combine Harvester Market by Types

>8 Kg/s

5-8 Kg/s

<5 Kg/s Grain Combine Harvester Market by Applications

Wheat Harvesting

Rice Harvesting

Corn Harvesting