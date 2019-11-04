 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Granola Bars Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Global “Granola Bars Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Granola Bars market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Granola Bars Market:

  • Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a healthy diet is a top priority among consumers today. However, besides health benefits, consumers also look for good taste when purchasing food products. Thus, granola bars fit the requirements of consumers. The portability and filling capacity of these bars are the other reasons behind their growing popularity.
  • One driver in market is multiple health benefits of granola. Over the past two decades, urbanization and consumerism have led to considerable changes in the lifestyles and dietary habits of people across the world. There has been a substantial increase in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, increasing the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as drug abuse, alcohol, and smoking. However, consumers are becoming more concerned and conscious about their health and fitness and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the food they eat. Thus, ingredients such as granola that have multiple health benefits are becoming popular among consumers.
  • One trend in market is burgeoning marketing initiatives. Granola bar vendors are following integrated marketing communication, using newspapers, magazines, and social media such as YouTube and Facebook to sell their products. These communication channels are playing a key role in generating product awareness and focusing on the benefits of granola bars. Players are also launching innovative advertisement campaigns displaying the various new flavors of granola bars and the important ingredients used in these bars to create a positive impact on consumers.
  • North America held the most dominant market share in the granola bars market in 2016 and is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high awareness among consumers about the benefits of granola.
  • In 2019, the market size of Granola Bars is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Granola Bars. This report studies the global market size of Granola Bars, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Granola Bars sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Granola Bars Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • General Mills
  • Kellogg
  • Quaker
  • KIND Snacks
  • Clif Bar
  • Sunbelt Bakery

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Granola Bars:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Granola Bars Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Organic
  • Non-Organic

    Granola Bars Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Vending Machines

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Granola Bars in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

