Global Grease Additives Market Size 2019: Analysis by Key Players, Types, Application, Trends and Prediction to 2024

Grease is a semi-solid lubricant. It typically comprises soap blended with either mineral or vegetable oil. At times, soft solid or high viscosity liquid materials used as lubricants are described as greases. However, they lack the property of shear-thinning, which is a characteristic of grease. For instance, petroleum jellies (such as Vaseline) are not generally categorized as greases..

Grease Additives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Afton Chemical

BASF

Clariant

Lubrizol

Innospec and many more. Grease Additives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Grease Additives Market can be Split into:

Oxidation Inhibitors

Pressure Additives

Temperature Additives

Anti-Wear Agents

Metal Deactivators

Others. By Applications, the Grease Additives Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Food

Marine

Machine Working

Mining