Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Green and Bio Solvents

Summary

  • Green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment). Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.
  Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • BASF
  • Bioamber
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • E.I. Dupont De Nemours
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Vertec Biosolvents
  • Florida Chemicals Company
  • Cargill
  • Galactic
  • LyondellBasell
  • Gevo
  • Pinova Holding
  • Myriant
  • Solvay

    Green and Bio Solvents Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Esters
  • Alcohols, diols & glycols
  • D-Limonene
  • Methyl Soyate
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Industrial & Domestic Cleaners
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Green and Bio Solvents Market trends
    • Global Green and Bio Solvents Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Green and Bio Solvents Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Green and Bio Solvents Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Green and Bio Solvents Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
