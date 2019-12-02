Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Green and Bio Solvents Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Green and Bio Solvents Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly âgreen solventsâ and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.North America is the biggest producer and consumer of bio solvents, the production accounted for 33.78% of global production in 2015, followed by Europe, accounted for 26.62%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2015 to 2021. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in China and India is expected to drive the regional market.The raw materials of bio solvents are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The bio solvents market offers immense opportunities countries such as USA, India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. On the basis of application, bio solvents market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and printing inks among other niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization rates is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment. The shift in trends towards using eco-friendly paints coupled with growing construction industry is expected to drive bio solvents demand.Global bio solvents market is concentrated with top five companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share in 2015. Major companies operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Bioamber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co, The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, Cargill Inc, Galactic, LyondellBasell and Solvay.

