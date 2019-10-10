Global Green Chelating Agents Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Global “Green Chelating Agents Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Green Chelating Agents industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Green Chelating Agents market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Green Chelating Agents market. The world Green Chelating Agents market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Green chelates agents are biodegradable materials mainly used for washing or cleaning. These materials are primarily used in Laundry, surface care, detergents, and homecare. Common chelating agents are poorly biodegradable and there are concerns about their environmental effects. Heavy metals, which are very toxic for water and soil are used in these. Therefore, biotechnological approaches and computational tools are used to produce green chelating agents. The main area of application for this market is cleaning, which can be categorized into industrial cleaning and household cleaning. Industrial cleaning involves mechanical dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and others, where green chelates/natural chelating agents are used for the removal of metal ions. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning..

Green Chelating Agents Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Dow Chemical

Kemira

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Innospec

Jungbunzlauer Suisse and many more. Green Chelating Agents Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Green Chelating Agents Market can be Split into:

Sodium Gluconate

Ethylenediamine-N

N’-Disuccinic Acid

L-Glutamic Acid N

N-Diacetic Acid

Methyl Glycindiacetic Acid

Others. By Applications, the Green Chelating Agents Market can be Split into:

Cleaners

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Agrochemiclas

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage