Global Green-Roof Market 2020 Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Green-Roof

GlobalGreen-Roof Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Green-Roof by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Green-Roof if a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.
  • The report forecast global Green-Roof market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Green-Roof industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Green-Roof by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Green-Roof market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Green-Roof according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Green-Roof company.4

    Key Companies

  • Optigreen
  • TAJIMA
  • Soprema
  • Tremco
  • Sempergreen
  • Onduline
  • ZinCo
  • KAJIMA
  • Vegetal
  • VEDAG
  • Intrinsic
  • Rooflite
  • Bauder
  • Liveroof
  • Xero Flor
  • Green Roof Blocks
  • Vitaroofs
  • Green Roof Outfitters
  • Hannor
  • ZHEJIANG SOL
  • Kuangye Green-Roof

    Global Green-Roof Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Green-Roof Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Green-Roof Market

    Market by Application

  • Commercial buildings
  • Residential buildings
  • Industrial buildings
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Extensive Green-Roof
  • Semi-intensive Green-Roof
  • Intensive Green-Roof

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Green-Roof Market Analysis 2013-2020 and Forecast 2020-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Green-Roof Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Green-Roof

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Green-Roof Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 144

