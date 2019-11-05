Global Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

The Global “Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Grid-Interactive Water Heater market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market:

Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment.

Owing to the rising population and the economic growth, the demand for energy will highly increase. Emerging economies such as China, need high energy due to their rapid industrilization. Technavios market research report has identified growth in energy consumption as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the grid-interactive water heater market in the coming years. With the high energy requirement more renewable energy sources are coming online is bound to significant impact on the consistency of the electricity. Increased consumption of electricity will lead more renewable power to come online which will increase the load of the grid and GIWH provides demand-side flexibility which stabilizes the grid. Owing to the increased consumption of energy, the grid-interactive water heater (GIWH) will witness growth.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the GIWH market throughout the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the investments in the residential commercial sector. The demand from the Latin countries and the US is very high due to which the grid enabled water heater market is witnessing strong growth in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Grid-Interactive Water Heater is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grid-Interactive Water Heater. Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Are:

Steffes

Vaughn Thermal

Great River Energy

HTP (Everlast)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Grid-Interactive Water Heater:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Report Segment by Types:

80 Gallon Capacities

100 Gallon Capacities

119 Gallon Capacities

Others

Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

