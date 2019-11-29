 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Grinding Machine Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Grinding Machine

Global “Grinding Machine Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Grinding Machine Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Grinding Machine:

Gear grinding is the name of a specific gear creation technique. Grinding involves the removal of unwanted materials through an abrasion process. Grinding is typically the last step in the gear creation process; other techniques have removed the majority of the material first. There are several methods of grinding, but not all of them are used for the creation of gears. In addition to the gear creation meaning, gear grinding is the common term for incorrectly shifting a manual transmission vehicle.

Grinding Machine Market Manufactures: 

  • Reishauer
  • Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen
  • Gleason
  • Klingelnberg
  • Samputensili
  • Liebherr
  • Kanzaki (Yanmar)
  • EMAG
  • FFG Werke
  • Chongqing Machine Tool
  • MHI
  • ZDCY
  • Qinchuan
  • Holroyd Precision
  • TMTW

  • Major Classification:

  • Internal Gear Grinding Machine
  • Universal Gear Grinding Machine
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Vehicle Industry
  • General Mechanical Industry
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Gear Grinding Machine Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of Gear Grinding Machine, also the leader in the whole Gear Grinding Machine.
  • Europe occupied 34.91% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by China and United States, which respectively have around 21.15% and 18.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.
  • In 2017, the global sales volume of the Gear Grinding Machine reaches over 1000 Unit; the gross margin is around 32% during the last five years. Geographically, China occupied 28.08% of the sales volume market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 22.97% and 20.33% of the global total industry.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Gear Grinding Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • For forecast, the global Gear Grinding Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%, and a little higher speed in India. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Gear Grinding Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Grinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Grinding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Grinding Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Grinding Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Grinding Machine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Grinding Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Grinding Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Grinding Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Grinding Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of Global Grinding Machine Market

    1 Grinding Machine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Grinding Machine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Grinding Machine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Grinding Machine Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Grinding Machine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Grinding Machine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Grinding Machine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Grinding Machine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Grinding Machine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Grinding Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

