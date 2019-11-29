Global Grinding Machine Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Grinding Machine Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Grinding Machine Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Grinding Machine:

Gear grinding is the name of a specific gear creation technique. Grinding involves the removal of unwanted materials through an abrasion process. Grinding is typically the last step in the gear creation process; other techniques have removed the majority of the material first. There are several methods of grinding, but not all of them are used for the creation of gears. In addition to the gear creation meaning, gear grinding is the common term for incorrectly shifting a manual transmission vehicle.

Grinding Machine Market Manufactures:

Reishauer

Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen

Gleason

Klingelnberg

Samputensili

Liebherr

Kanzaki (Yanmar)

EMAG

FFG Werke

Chongqing Machine Tool

MHI

ZDCY

Qinchuan

Holroyd Precision

TMTW

Major Classification:

Internal Gear Grinding Machine

Universal Gear Grinding Machine

Others Major Applications:

Vehicle Industry

General Mechanical Industry

Major Applications:

Vehicle Industry

General Mechanical Industry

Others The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

For industry structure analysis, the Gear Grinding Machine Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of Gear Grinding Machine, also the leader in the whole Gear Grinding Machine.

Europe occupied 34.91% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by China and United States, which respectively have around 21.15% and 18.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

In 2017, the global sales volume of the Gear Grinding Machine reaches over 1000 Unit; the gross margin is around 32% during the last five years. Geographically, China occupied 28.08% of the sales volume market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 22.97% and 20.33% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Gear Grinding Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Gear Grinding Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%, and a little higher speed in India. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Gear Grinding Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Grinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.