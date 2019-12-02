Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical method that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface. This nondestructive method uses electromagnetic radiation in the microwave band (UHF/VHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum, and detects the reflected signals from subsurface structures. GPR can have applications in a variety of media, including rock, soil, ice, fresh water, pavements and structures. In the right conditions, practitioners can use GPR to detect subsurface objects, changes in material properties, and voids and cracks.

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is a technology-intensive industry. There are many barriers for entering into this industry, like brand loyalty, value chain barrier, etc. New entrants face the difficulty of establishing a distribution network, cultivating relationships with quality supplier and other problems associated with creating a network. It may take several years to fully establish a chain of supplier and distributors.

At present, in developed countries, the GPR industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese GPR production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

This industry is relative concentration in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

Kedian Reed Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market by Types

Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar

Cart Based Ground Penetrating Radar Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market by Applications

Transport and Road Inspection

Municipal Inspection

Disaster Inspection

Archeology