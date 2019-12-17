 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

global “Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical method that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface. This nondestructive method uses electromagnetic radiation in the microwave band (UHF/VHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum, and detects the reflected signals from subsurface structures. GPR can have applications in a variety of media, including rock, soil, ice, fresh water, pavements and structures. In the right conditions, practitioners can use GPR to detect subsurface objects, changes in material properties, and voids and cracks.
  • The report forecast global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) company.4

    Key Companies

  • GSSI
  • MALA
  • IDS GeoRadar
  • GEOTECH
  • SSI
  • US Radar
  • Utsi Electronics
  • Chemring Group
  • Radiodetection
  • Japan Radio Co
  • ChinaGPR
  • Kedian Reed

    Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar
  • Cart Based Ground Penetrating Radar

    Market by Application

  • Transport and Road Inspection
  • Municipal Inspection
  • Disaster Inspection
  • Archeology
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market trends
    • Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 101

