Global Grouting Material Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

Summary

Grouting material is a flowable plastic material and should have negligible shrinkage to fill the gap or voids completely and should remain stable without cracking, de-lamination or crumbling.Injection grouting is a process of filling the cracks, voids or honeycombs under pressure in concrete or masonry structural members for repairing of cracks, strengthening of damaged concrete or masonry structural members.

Sika

Fosroc

LATICRETE

Custom Building Products

ITW Wind Group

GCP Applied Technologies

Mapei

CICO Technologies (CTL)

Ambex Concrete Technologies

Five Star Products

Jinqi Chemical Group

Fischer Spezialbaustoffe

Nanjiang

A.W. Cook Cement Products

Psiquartz

TCC Materials

DMAR

Roundjoy

CETCO (Minerals Technologies)

Sobute New Materials Grouting Material Market Segmentation Market by Application

Mining industry

Traffic industry

Water conservancy industry

Construction industry

Others

Market by Type

Urethane based grout

Epoxy based grouts

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]