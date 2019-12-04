Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Summary

Guanidinoacetic Acid is a metabolite of glycine in which the amino group has been converted into a guanidine. Guanidinoacetic Acid is a direct precursor of creatine and is used as a supplement. Taking guanidinoacetic acid can increase muscle strength and slow muscle fatigue, etc. And add guanidinoacetic acid into fodder can make lean pigs body improve significantly.However the metabolism of creatine from Guanidinoacetic Acid in the liver causes a depletion of methyl groups. This causes homocysteine levels to rise, which has been shown to produce cardiovascular and skeletal problems. A series of studies showed that a combination of betaine and Guanidinoacetic Acid improves the symptoms of patients with chronic illness, including heart disease, without toxicity. Betaine can provide a methyl group to glycocyamine, via methionine, for the formation of creatine. In overall, such treatment led to less fatigue, greater strength and endurance, and an improved sense of well-being. The patients with cardiac decompensation (arteriosclerosis or rheumatic disease) and congestive heart failure had improved cardiac function. The patients gained weight (improved nitrogen balance) and saw lessened symptoms of arthritis and asthma and increased libido, and those people suffering from hypertension experienced transient reduced blood pressure. Also the studies shows the increase of glucose tolerance in both diabetic subjects and subjects without diabetes.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

AlzChem

Tiancheng Chempharm

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Hubei Yuanhua

Hebei Daxiao

GENDONE

Shijiazhuang Zexing Group

Lubon Industry Guanidinoacetic Acid Market Segmentation Market by Type

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others Market by Application

Fodder

Medicine

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]