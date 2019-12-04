 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Guanidinoacetic Acid

Report gives deep analysis of “Guanidinoacetic Acid Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Guanidinoacetic Acid market

Summary

  • Guanidinoacetic Acid is a metabolite of glycine in which the amino group has been converted into a guanidine. Guanidinoacetic Acid is a direct precursor of creatine and is used as a supplement. Taking guanidinoacetic acid can increase muscle strength and slow muscle fatigue, etc. And add guanidinoacetic acid into fodder can make lean pigs body improve significantly.However the metabolism of creatine from Guanidinoacetic Acid in the liver causes a depletion of methyl groups. This causes homocysteine levels to rise, which has been shown to produce cardiovascular and skeletal problems. A series of studies showed that a combination of betaine and Guanidinoacetic Acid improves the symptoms of patients with chronic illness, including heart disease, without toxicity. Betaine can provide a methyl group to glycocyamine, via methionine, for the formation of creatine. In overall, such treatment led to less fatigue, greater strength and endurance, and an improved sense of well-being. The patients with cardiac decompensation (arteriosclerosis or rheumatic disease) and congestive heart failure had improved cardiac function. The patients gained weight (improved nitrogen balance) and saw lessened symptoms of arthritis and asthma and increased libido, and those people suffering from hypertension experienced transient reduced blood pressure. Also the studies shows the increase of glucose tolerance in both diabetic subjects and subjects without diabetes.
  • The report forecast global Guanidinoacetic Acid market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Guanidinoacetic Acid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Guanidinoacetic Acid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Guanidinoacetic Acid market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Guanidinoacetic Acid according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Guanidinoacetic Acid company.4

    Key Companies

  • AlzChem
  • Tiancheng Chempharm
  • Jiangsu Yuanyang
  • Hubei Yuanhua
  • Hebei Daxiao
  • GENDONE
  • Shijiazhuang Zexing Group
  • Lubon Industry

    Guanidinoacetic Acid Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Feed Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Fodder
  • Medicine
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Guanidinoacetic Acid market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Guanidinoacetic Acid Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.