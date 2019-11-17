 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Guerbet Alcohols Market 2020 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Guerbet Alcohols

Report gives deep analysis of "Guerbet Alcohols Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2020-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well.

Summary

  • Guerbet Alcohols is the Alcohols made by Guerbet reaction. The Guerbet reaction, named after Marcel Guerbet (1861â1938), is an organic reaction converting a primary aliphatic alcohol into its Î²-alkylated dimer alcohol with loss of one equivalent of water. This reaction requires a catalyst and elevated temperatures. Guerbet alcohols are branched saturated alcohols with superior oxidative stability and extremely low volatility.
  • The report forecast global Guerbet Alcohols market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Guerbet Alcohols industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Guerbet Alcohols by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Guerbet Alcohols market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Guerbet Alcohols according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Guerbet Alcohols company.4

    Key Companies

  • Sasol
  • BASF
  • Evonik Industries
  • Jarchem Industries
  • New Japan Chemical
  • Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo
  • Kisco

    Guerbet Alcohols Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • 2-butyloctanol
  • 2-hexyldecanol
  • 2-octyldodecanol
  • 2-decyltetradecanol
  • 2-dodecylhexadecanol
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Metal Processing
  • Detergents & Cleaners
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Guerbet Alcohols Market Study 2020-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Guerbet Alcohols Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

