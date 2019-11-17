Global Guerbet Alcohols Market 2020 Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2024

Summary

Guerbet Alcohols is the Alcohols made by Guerbet reaction. The Guerbet reaction, named after Marcel Guerbet (1861â1938), is an organic reaction converting a primary aliphatic alcohol into its Î²-alkylated dimer alcohol with loss of one equivalent of water. This reaction requires a catalyst and elevated temperatures. Guerbet alcohols are branched saturated alcohols with superior oxidative stability and extremely low volatility.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Sasol

BASF

Evonik Industries

Jarchem Industries

New Japan Chemical

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Kisco Guerbet Alcohols Market Segmentation Market by Type

2-butyloctanol

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

2-decyltetradecanol

2-dodecylhexadecanol

Others Market by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Metal Processing

Detergents & Cleaners

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]