Global Guerbet Alcohols Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Guerbet Alcohols

global “Guerbet Alcohols Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Guerbet Alcohols Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Guerbet Alcohols is the Alcohols made by Guerbet reaction. The Guerbet reaction, named after Marcel Guerbet (1861â1938), is an organic reaction converting a primary aliphatic alcohol into its Î²-alkylated dimer alcohol with loss of one equivalent of water. This reaction requires a catalyst and elevated temperatures. Guerbet alcohols are branched saturated alcohols with superior oxidative stability and extremely low volatility.
  • The report forecast global Guerbet Alcohols market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Guerbet Alcohols industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Guerbet Alcohols by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Guerbet Alcohols market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Guerbet Alcohols according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Guerbet Alcohols company.4

    Key Companies

  • Sasol
  • BASF
  • Evonik Industries
  • Jarchem Industries
  • New Japan Chemical
  • Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo
  • Kisco

    Guerbet Alcohols Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • 2-butyloctanol
  • 2-hexyldecanol
  • 2-octyldodecanol
  • 2-decyltetradecanol
  • 2-dodecylhexadecanol
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Metal Processing
  • Detergents & Cleaners
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Guerbet Alcohols Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Guerbet Alcohols Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Guerbet Alcohols Market trends
    • Global Guerbet Alcohols Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Guerbet Alcohols Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Guerbet Alcohols Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Guerbet Alcohols Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Guerbet Alcohols market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 92

