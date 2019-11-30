Global Hair Color Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Summary

Hair Dyes are chemicals that used to change hair color. Today, hair dyes are widely used, either to cover up grey hairs, or simply by those wanting to change their natural hair colour.Hair Dyes come in many shades, nautral (blond, brown, etc.) and unnaurtal (orange, green, pink, red, blue, etc.). There are three kinds of hair dyes

Henkel

Kao Corporation

LOrÃ©al

Coty

Avon Products

Combe

Conair

EstÃ©e Lauder Companies

Godrej Consumer Products

Revlon

Shiseido Company

World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)

Hoyu Hair Color Market Segmentation Market by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Market by Type

Temporary Hair Dye

Semi-permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]