Global Halal Cosmetics Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Halal Cosmetics

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Halal Cosmetics Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.
In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming oneâs body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).
Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol canât participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.
Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.In terms of Sales Value, USA and EU sales account for 9.97% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 10.85 % market share of the global consumption value. For the brand owners, such as Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amara Cosmetics

  • INIKA Cosmetics
  • MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD
  • Golden Rose
  • Sahfee Halalcare
  • SAAF international
  • Sampure
  • Shiffa Dubai skin care
  • Ivy Beauty
  • Mirror and Makeup London
  • Clara International
  • Muslimah Manufacturing
  • PHB Ethical Beauty
  • Zuii Certified Organics
  • WIPRO UNZA
  • Sirehemas
  • OnePure

    Halal Cosmetics Market by Types

  • Personal Care
  • Color Cosmetics
  • Perfumes
  • Others

    Halal Cosmetics Market by Applications

  • Hair Care
  • Skin Care
  • Make-up
  • Fragrance
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Halal Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Halal Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Halal Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Halal Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Halal Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Joann Wilson
