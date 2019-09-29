Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size 2019: Product Prospect, Summary, Market Opportunities Evaluation to 2024

Global “Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Halogen-free flame retardant is the mixture of polymer and base filler. Base filler is derived from metal hydroxides (aluminum and magnesium), phosphorus, nitrogen, zinc, and borates..

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Basf

Clariant

Amfine Chemical Corporation

Huber

ISCA

Presafer

JJI Technologies

Novista

Italmatch Chemicals

GreenYard Corp.

Qingdao Fundchem

Kyowa Chemical

ICL

Konoshima Chemical

COMPLORD

Suli

Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals

Hangzhou JLS Flame Retardants Chemical and many more. Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals Market can be Split into:

Aluminum Hydroxide

Organo-phosphorus Chemicals

Other. By Applications, the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Chemicals Market can be Split into:

Transport

Buildings

Electric and Electronic Equipment

Textiles