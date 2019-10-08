Global Halquinol Market Size & Share 2019- Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global “Halquinol Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Halquinol industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Halquinol market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Halquinol market. The world Halquinol market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Halquinol ,is an important chlorinated derivative of 8 hydroxy quinoline. It has Mol formula C9H5ClNOR , CAS no. 8067-69-4 . It mainly contains 5,7-dichloro-8 hydroxyquinoline and 5-chloro-8 hydroxyquinoline as major components while 7 chloro- 8 hydroxyquinoline is present as a minor component..

Halquinol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Kanad Chemicals

Lasa Loboratory

Noven Lifesciences

Zhejiang Chyszern Technology

AVF Chemical Industrial

Phil-Asiachem Inc.

Chengdu Wlgo Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Mexochem International

Omkrown Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

Vetcare Organics Pvt. Ltd and many more. Halquinol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Halquinol Market can be Split into:

0.95

<95%. By Applications, the Halquinol Market can be Split into:

Veterinary Medicine

Feed