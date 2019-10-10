Global Hand Dryer Market 2019- Development, Size, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hand Dryer Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Hand Dryer industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Hand Dryer market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Hand Dryer market. The world Hand Dryer market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Hand dryers are devices that are used in almost all hotel washrooms for hygienically drying hands. They are eco-friendly devices as they are instrumental in saving paper and towels. The demand for hand dryers in hotels and restaurants is increasing due to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry across the world. Moreover, they are more cost-effective in comparison with paper towels, with several hotels replacing paper towels with hand dryers, not only to reduce their operational costs but also to add sophistication. Moreover, the growth of the tourism industry has led to an increase in the number of hotels globally, which has also triggered the demand for hand dryers..

Hand Dryer Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

American Dryer

Dyson

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

World Dryer

Askon Engineers

Bradley

HOKWANG INDUSTRIES

Palmer Fixture and many more. Hand Dryer Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Hand Dryer Market can be Split into:

Hot Air Hand Dryers

Jet Air Hand Dryers. By Applications, the Hand Dryer Market can be Split into:

Airports

Educational Institutes

Hospitals

Hotels & Restaurants

Office Buildings

Railway Stations

Shopping & Commercial Complex