Global Hard Cap Cover Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Hard Cap Cover

Hard Cap Cover Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Hard Cap Cover is an enclosed unit usually having windows and a rear hatch, mounted in or over the bed of a pickup truck. Also called topper.
The Hard Cap Cover is a concentrated industry; the revenue of top 5 manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017.
The leading manufactures mainly are TAG, Truck Hero, Knapheide, Jeraco and Ranch Truck Caps. TAG is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of United States market exceeds 53% in 2017. The next are Truck Hero and Knapheide.
Geographically, the United States Hard Cap Cover market has been segmented into Northeast, South Atlantic, West South Central, East North Central, Pacific and other region. The West South Central held the largest share in the United States market, its revenue of United States market exceeds 24% in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

TAG

  • Truck Hero
  • Knapheide
  • Jeraco
  • Ranch Truck Caps
  • Unicover
  • ATC
  • Ishlerâs

    Hard Cap Cover Market by Types

  • Fiberglass
  • Aluminum

    Hard Cap Cover Market by Applications

  • Private
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of pages: 135

