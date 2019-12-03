Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills

Congoleum

Crossville

Florida Tile

Interceramic

About Hard-Surface Flooring Market:

Flooring plays a major role in determining the look and feel of your home. Hard surface flooring is great for residential settings. They are a resistant a durable material that will last for many years to come. The natural beauty that materials such as hardwood and stone offer are incomparable. Also, their thick constructions and strong top layers give them the ability to stand to a lot of foot traffic.

The industry will be driven by rising building construction activity worldwide.

Asia Pacific and Africa/Mideast regions, especially India and China will post particularly strong growth.

In 2019, the market size of Hard-Surface Flooring is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hard-Surface Flooring.

Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Report Segment by Types:

Ceramic Flooring

Wood and Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Other

Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential Buildings

Nonresidential Buildings

Transportation

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hard-Surface Flooring in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

