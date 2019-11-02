Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

This report studies the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market, Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption (FDE) is available from many hard disk drive (HDD) vendors, including: Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba and also solid-state drive vendors such as SanDisk, Samsung, Micron and Integral Memory. The symmetric encryption key is maintained independently from the CPU, thus removing computer memory as a potential attack vector.Full-disk encryption is encryption at the hardware level. FDE works by automatically converting data on a hard drive into a form that cannot be understood by anyone who doesnt have the key to undo the conversion.Of the major players of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, Seagate Technology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Seagate Technology accounted for 23.16 % of the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption sales volume market share in 2017. Other players include Western Digital Corp, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology Inc., and Intel, The market share are as follows: 21.07%, 21.54%, 20.04%, 20.57%, 19.52%, 19.55%.

In this study, the Production for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.98%. In the Europe, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 14.58%. In China, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.35%.The Production of Southeast Asia accounted for 38.50% and in other region 15.59% in 2017. Among all regions, Southeast Asia is estimated to represent the highest share.

In this study, the Consumption for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into six geographic regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Asia Others, The market share are as follows 28.59%, 27.79%, 19.30%, 6.07%, 6.34%, 4.74% and 7.16%Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Seagate Technology PLC

Western Digital Corp

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Kingston

Micron Technology Inc

Intel

… Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market by Types

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) FDE

Solid State Drives (SSD) FDE Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market by Applications

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Manufacturing Enterprise