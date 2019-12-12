 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Headless Compression Screws Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Headless Compression Screws

Headless Compression Screws are self-drilling, self-tapping headless screws that allow surgeon controlled compression and a simplified technique. The headless design helps minimize hardware prominence and soft tissue irritation.
The global headless compression screws industry mainly concentrates in China, United Statesï¼and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Synthes, Acumed, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Stryker, which accounts for above 45% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Suzhou kangli, Beijing Libeie and Shandong Weigao.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Chinese headless compression screws industry is not only begin to transit to headless compression screws products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Headless Compression Screws Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Headless Compression Screws Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Synthes

  • Smith & Nephew
  • Arthrex
  • Stryker
  • Medartis
  • Acumed
  • Wright
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Beijing Libeier
  • Shandong Weigao
  • Waston
  • Orthmed
  • Tianjin Walkman
  • Suzhou kangli
  • ITS
  • South America Implants

    Headless Compression Screws Market by Types

  • Fully Threaded Screw
  • Both Ends Threaded Screw

    Headless Compression Screws Market by Applications

  • Hand
  • Wrist
  • Foot
  • Ankle
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Headless Compression Screws consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Headless Compression Screws market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Headless Compression Screws manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Headless Compression Screws with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Headless Compression Screws submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 166

