Global Headphone Market 2019: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024

Global “Headphone Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Headphone industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Headphone market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Headphone market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Headphone industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China.

Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Headphone market with the market share of 15.31%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, GN Netcom, Samsung (Harman), Bose, JVC, Philips, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Audio-Technica, Motorola, Monster and LG.

There are major three types of Headphone in the market, Over-ear, On-ear and In-ear Headphone, among them, In-ear took a bigger share of 55.70% with the volume of 184299 K Units in 2017. On the meantime, the segment of bluetooth headset is increasing rapidly.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 11400 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Headphone market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Apple (Beats)

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sony

GN Netcom

Samsung (Harman)

Bose

JVC

Philips

Logitech (Jaybird)

Skullcandy

Audio-Technica

Motorola

Monster

LG

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Over-ear

On-ear

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Global Headphone Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Headphone market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

