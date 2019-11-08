Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2019-2023 Growth, Market Size, Key Developments, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers

The global health and wellness market is often cited as the "next trillion dollar industry" and rightly so, considering the wealth of applications and products it incorporates in a variety of industries such as nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Since a last few years, sectors such as healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss, complementary and alternative medicine, preventative and personalized health, and beauty and anti-aging have grown in leaps and bounds. Currently, there are three trends making their presence known in the global market, viz. athleisure, boutique fitness, and organic diet. From real estate to shopping to smart technology, health and wellness has found a significant place in the everyday life of the world population.

About Health and Wellness Food Market Report: The global health and wellness market is often cited as the ânext trillion dollar industryâ and rightly so, considering the wealth of applications and products it incorporates in a variety of industries such as nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Since a last few years, sectors such as healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss, complementary and alternative medicine, preventative and personalized health, and beauty and anti-aging have grown in leaps and bounds. Currently, there are three trends making their presence known in the global market, viz. athleisure, boutique fitness, and organic diet. From real estate to shopping to smart technology, health and wellness has found a significant place in the everyday life of the world population.

Top manufacturers/players: Danone, General Mills, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg, NestlÃ©, PepsiCo

Health and Wellness Food Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Health and Wellness Food Market Segment by Type:

Functional Food

Naturally Health Food

Better-For-You (BFY) Food

Food Intolerance Products

Organic Food Health and Wellness Food Market Segment by Applications:

Online Retail