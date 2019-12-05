Global Healthcare Linen Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Healthcare Linen include scrub wear, patient gowns, thermal blankets, hospital sheets, pediatric gowns, pillow cases, towels, surgical linen, and many other hospital supplies.

Healthcare Linen plays major role in reducing infection rate, increase patient satisfaction and reduce operational costs for hospitals. Efficient supply and management of linen without any defect and delay becomes good support for hospitals to deliver satisfactory healthcare services to the patients.

The classification of Healthcare Linen includes rental & management, external washing and Procurement. Supplying both rental and washing service, rental & management is the main stream of the market, account for 61.21 market share in 2016.

Hospitals are the major clients, accounting for 68.78% market share in 2016. With larger investment on the public healthcare, the hospitals will also enjoy a faster growth rate.

The market concentration degree is not high, as the top 3 suppliers just account for 21.09% market share. While there are many other small suppliers that can meet the demand of local hospitals and clinics.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Healthcare Linen Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Angelica

Aramark

ImageFIRST

Alsco

Unitex Textile Rental

Crothall Healthcare

Clarus Linen

Cintas

Mission

PARIS

HCSC

Healthcare Linen

Faultless

Linen King

Emerald Textiles

Ecotex

Fdr Services

Florida Linen

CleanCare

Economy Linen Healthcare Linen Market by Types

Rental & Management

External Washing

Procurement Healthcare Linen Market by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics