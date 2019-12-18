Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842740

High erucic acid rapeseed (HEAR) is a specialty rapeseed selected for its high erucic content. It has over 50% erucic acid and is grown as a key ingredient for plastics, personal care products and pharmaceuticals. The seed, the crop and the oil are visually similar to canola, therefore every step of the supply chain demands robust and effective identity preservation processes.

The global sales of HEAR increased from 169.08 K MT in 2013 to 192.77 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.33%. In 2017, the global HEAR market is led by United Kingdom. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.Currently, Premium crops, Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness and NatureScrops are the leaders of HEAR industry. Premium cropso is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Premium crops was 51.52 K MT, and the company holds a sales share of 26.7%.The unique properties of HEAR oil and its constituents are irreplaceable in a variety of industrial applications, including high temperature lubricants, slip agents, printing ink, cosmetics and consumable spreads. Demand globally is growing, which provides an opportunity for expansion of HEAR production. Plastic is the most important application. In 2017, plastic application holds 49.54% of the consumption market share.The long chain length of erucic acid makes it a unique raw material in oleo chemical industry. Currently, the total demand for erucic acid is fairly low and not expected to grow radically in the near future. Most likely, growth rate is approximately equal with the general growth of oleo chemical industry, which again, as typical for mature industries, is likely to be approximately equal with the overall economic growth. A trend visible that is likely to work in favor of increased use of high erucic oil in future, both in oleo chemical and other uses. The development of “green technology” with increased emphasis on renewable resources and biodegradability is likely to increase interest in raw materials such as high erucic oil.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bunge North America

Perdue Agribusiness

NatureScrops

Vantage Performance Materials

Premium crops

… HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market by Types

Erucic Acid 43% to 50%

Erucic Acid >50% HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market by Applications

High Temperature Lubricants

Plastic

Printing Ink

Personal Care