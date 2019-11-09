Global Heart Defect Closure Device Market 2019 – Overview with Industry Data, Business Plans and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2025

Global “Heart Defect Closure Device Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Heart Defect Closure Device industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Heart Defect Closure Device market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Heart Defect Closure Device Market:

Heart defect closure devices are permanent implants designed to close defects between chambers of the heart or a patent ductus arteriosus. These are self-expandable, self-centering umbrella-like devices. The design and shape of the devices vary, as does their exact mode of deployment. They are implanted in the defect in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, through catheters inserted into either a vein or an artery (transcatheter or percutaneous approach). There are several types of defects, which include atrial septal defect (ASD), persistent patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and left atrial appendage (LAA). Most of these defects are congenital, but can occur after a myocardial infarction or can be the result of a surgical repair of other congenital heart defects.

The classification of Heart Defect Closure Devices includes ASD Closure Devices, VSD Closure Devices, PDA Closure Devices, PFO Closure Devices and LAA Closure Devices. And the proportion of Amplatzer PFO Occluder in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. LAA Closure Devices with the growth rate about 18%, in 2017 the market share is nearly 22%.

Heart Defect Closure Devices is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Heart Defect Closure Devices is used in Hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is 61%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

In 2019, the market size of Heart Defect Closure Device is 590 million US$ and it will reach 1250 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heart Defect Closure Device. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

LifeTech

Lepu Medical

Occlutech

W. L. Gore & Associates

Starway

CoherexÂ Medical

Cardia

MicroPort

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Heart Defect Closure Device Market by Types:

ASD Closure Devices

VSD Closure Devices

PDA Closure Devices

PFO Closure Devices

LAA Closure Devices

Heart Defect Closure Device Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

The study objectives of Heart Defect Closure Device Market report are:

To analyze and study the Heart Defect Closure Device Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Heart Defect Closure Device manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

