Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

GlobalHeat Resistant Coatings Market report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Heat Resistant Coatings market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Ancatt
  • Jotun
  • BASF
  • Contego International
  • Hempel Marine Paints
  • Nippon Paint
  • No Burn
  • Nullifire
  • Sherwin Williams

    About Heat Resistant Coatings Market:

  • Heat resistant coatings also known as passive fire protection or intumescent coatings provide protection to equipment and structures from fire or flames with high temperature. These coatings are used to protect the spread of fire or lessen the damage caused by fire to surfaces. Heat resistant coatings are mostly used in the Civil Construction and Oil and Gas industries.
  • The automotive and other transportation industry in Asia-Pacific has been undergoing rapid growth in the recent years owing to the shifting manufacturing base from western economies. This is majorly due to the low costs of labor, along with the presence of large and approachable consumer base in the region. The automotive production in the region has been on the increase in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a significant rate, majorly in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Heat resistant coatings are employed during automotive manufacturing processes, majorly for automotive spline, exhausts, grills, and few electrical components. They aid in maintaining the color as well as providing necessary thermal and chemical resistance to the applied components. The booming automotive production activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to increase the consumption of heat resistant coatings in the region at a significant rate in the coming years.
  • Asia-Pacific is expanding at a higher rate for heat resistant coatings market. Some of the main reasons for the expansion are growing and emerging economies, transportation industry, increasing FDI, low-cost labor, etc. With the ongoing rapid industrialization in the region, mainly in China and India, the usage of heat resistant coatings in flammable fluid pipelines is growing significantly due to new innovations and technological advancements in the region. These are to support the growth for heat resistant coatings in the region.
  • In 2019, the market size of Heat Resistant Coatings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heat Resistant Coatings. This report studies the global market size of Heat Resistant Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Heat Resistant Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Silicone
  • Epoxy
  • Acrylic
  • Polyester
  • Modified Resins

    Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Consumer Goods
  • Building & Construction

    What our report offers:

    • Heat Resistant Coatings market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
    • To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.
    • To analyze the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Heat Resistant Coatings market.
    • To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Heat Resistant Coatings market.
    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
    • To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.
    • Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Heat Resistant Coatings market.

    To end with, in Heat Resistant Coatings Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Heat Resistant Coatings report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Heat Resistant Coatings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Heat Resistant Coatings Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Heat Resistant Coatings Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market Size

    2.2 Heat Resistant Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Heat Resistant Coatings Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Heat Resistant Coatings Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Heat Resistant Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Heat Resistant Coatings Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Heat Resistant Coatings Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Heat Resistant Coatings Production by Type

    6.2 Global Heat Resistant Coatings Revenue by Type

    6.3 Heat Resistant Coatings Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Heat Resistant Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

