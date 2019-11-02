Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Heat resistant coatings also known as passive fire protection or intumescent coatings provide protection to equipment and structures from fire or flames with high temperature. These coatings are used to protect the spread of fire or lessen the damage caused by fire to surfaces. Heat resistant coatings are mostly used in the Civil Construction and Oil and Gas industries.

The automotive and other transportation industry in Asia-Pacific has been undergoing rapid growth in the recent years owing to the shifting manufacturing base from western economies. This is majorly due to the low costs of labor, along with the presence of large and approachable consumer base in the region. The automotive production in the region has been on the increase in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a significant rate, majorly in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Heat resistant coatings are employed during automotive manufacturing processes, majorly for automotive spline, exhausts, grills, and few electrical components. They aid in maintaining the color as well as providing necessary thermal and chemical resistance to the applied components. The booming automotive production activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to increase the consumption of heat resistant coatings in the region at a significant rate in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expanding at a higher rate for heat resistant coatings market. Some of the main reasons for the expansion are growing and emerging economies, transportation industry, increasing FDI, low-cost labor, etc. With the ongoing rapid industrialization in the region, mainly in China and India, the usage of heat resistant coatings in flammable fluid pipelines is growing significantly due to new innovations and technological advancements in the region. These are to support the growth for heat resistant coatings in the region.

Akzo Nobel

Ancatt

Jotun

BASF

Contego International

Hempel Marine Paints

Nippon Paint

No Burn

Nullifire

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Modified Resins Heat Resistant Coatings Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Goods