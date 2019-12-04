Global Heat Treatment Furnace Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Heat Treatment is the process in which metallic/steel parts are exposed completely or partially to time-temperature sequences in order to change the mechanical and/or corrosion properties.

Academically, Heat treating is a group of industrial and metalworking processes used to alter the physical, and sometimes chemical, properties of a material.

The Heat Treatment Furnace is those furnaces used in the process of hear treatment.

For industry structure analysis, the Heat Treatment Furnace industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 10 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Heat Treatment Furnace industry.

