Global Heavy Calcium Carbonate Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

FRP Pipe

GlobalFRP Pipe Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of FRP Pipe by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) (also fibre-reinforced polymer) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass, carbon, aramid, or basalt. Rarely, other fibres such as paper or wood or asbestos have been used. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic; and phenol formaldehyde resins are still in use. In this report, FRP refers to Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic. FRP Pipe is a type of pipe made of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic material.
  • The report forecast global FRP Pipe market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of FRP Pipe industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading FRP Pipe by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global FRP Pipe market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify FRP Pipe according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading FRP Pipe company.4

    Key Companies

  • Amiantit
  • Future Pipe Industries
  • HengRun Group
  • China National Building Material Company
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Ershings
  • Sarplast
  • HOBAS
  • ZCL Composites Inc.
  • Fibrex
  • Enduro
  • Flowtite
  • Beetle Plastics
  • ECC Corrosion
  • Augusta Fiberglass
  • Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
  • FRP SYSTEMS
  • Composites USA
  • Plasticon Composites
  • Industrial Plastic Systems
  • AL-FLA Plastics

    Global FRP Pipe Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a FRP Pipe Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of FRP Pipe Market

    Market by Application

  • Oil and gas
  • Chemical
  • Drainage
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Polyster FRP Pipe
  • Polyurethane FRP Pipe
  • Epoxy FRP Pipe
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global FRP Pipe Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 FRP Pipe Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of FRP Pipe

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 FRP Pipe Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 146

