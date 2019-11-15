Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Heavy-Duty Tires Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Heavy-Duty Tires industry.

Geographically, Heavy-Duty Tires Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Heavy-Duty Tires including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Heavy-Duty Tires Market Repot:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Zhongce Rubber

Apollo

Chem China

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tire

Titan

Prinx Chengshan

Trelleborg

Pirelli

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Linglong Tire

Xugong Tyres

Triangle

Hawk International Rubber

Nokian

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Carlisle

Shandong Yinbao

Sumitomo

Doublestar

Fujian Haian Rubber

JK Tyre

Specialty Tires

Techking Tires About Heavy-Duty Tires: Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles. Heavy-Duty Tires Industry report begins with a basic Heavy-Duty Tires market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Heavy-Duty Tires Market Types:

Rim Diameter â¤29 inch

29 inchï¼Rim Diameterâ¤39 inch

39 inchï¼Rim Diameterâ¤49 inch

Rim Diameter ï¼49 inch Heavy-Duty Tires Market Applications:

Heavy Duty Truck Tires

OTR Tires

What are the key factors driving the global Heavy-Duty Tires?

Who are the key manufacturers in Heavy-Duty Tires space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Heavy-Duty Tires?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Tires market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Heavy-Duty Tires opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Heavy-Duty Tires market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Heavy-Duty Tires market? Scope of Report:

The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires.

The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%

The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions

The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The worldwide market for Heavy-Duty Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.8% over the next five years, will reach 31100 million US$ in 2024, from 36700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.