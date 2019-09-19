 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Heavy-Duty Tires

Global “Heavy-Duty Tires Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Heavy-Duty Tires Market also studies the global Heavy-Duty Tires market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Heavy-Duty Tires:

Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles.

Heavy-Duty Tires Market by Manufactures:

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Goodyear
  • Continental
  • Zhongce Rubber
  • Apollo
  • Chem China
  • Double Coin Holdings
  • Guizhou Tire
  • Titan
  • Prinx Chengshan
  • Trelleborg
  • Pirelli
  • Yokohama Tire
  • BKT
  • Linglong Tire
  • Xugong Tyres
  • Triangle
  • Hawk International Rubber
  • Nokian
  • Shandong Taishan Tyre
  • Carlisle
  • Shandong Yinbao
  • Sumitomo
  • Doublestar
  • Fujian Haian Rubber
  • JK Tyre
  • Specialty Tires
  • Techking Tires

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To study and analyze the global Bakery Packaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Bakery Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Bakery Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. To project the value and sales volume of Bakery Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Heavy-Duty Tires Market Types:

  • Rim Diameter ≤29 inch
  • 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch
  • 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch
  • Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

    Heavy-Duty Tires Market Applications:

  • Heavy Duty Truck Tires
  • OTR Tires
  • Agricultural Tires

     

    Scope of Report:

  • The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires.
  • The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%
  • The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions
  • The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%.
  • Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
  • The worldwide market for Heavy-Duty Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.8% over the next five years, will reach 31100 million US$ in 2024, from 36700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Heavy-Duty Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Heavy-Duty Tires product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Tires, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Heavy-Duty Tires in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Heavy-Duty Tires competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Heavy-Duty Tires breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Heavy-Duty Tires market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Heavy-Duty Tires sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 135

    Market Overview of Heavy-Duty Tires Market

    1.1 Heavy-Duty Tires Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

