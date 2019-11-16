 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Heavy Hex Nuts Market Analysis including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Heavy Hex Nuts

Summary

  • Heavy hex nuts are slightly larger and thicker than standard (finished) hex nuts. There are numerous grades and the heavy pattern is typically used for large diameter and high strength bolts.Heavy hex nuts are available in plain steel, zinc plated or stainless steel in coarse and fine, standard or left hand threads.
  Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Parker Fastener
  • Acument Global Technologies
  • Big Bolt Nut
  • Canco Fastener
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Infasco
  • MW Industries
  • Nucor Fastener
  • Oglaend System
  • Penn Engineering
  • Portland Bolt
  • Shanghai Tianbao Fastener
  • TR Fastenings
  • Vikrant Fasteners

    Heavy Hex Nuts Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Construction
  • Shipbuilding
  • Power Plants
  • Transportation
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Carbon Steel Nuts
  • Stainless Steel Nuts
  • Alloy Steel Nuts
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Heavy Hex Nuts Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Heavy Hex Nuts Market trends
    • Global Heavy Hex Nuts Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

