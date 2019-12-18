Global Held Pulse Oximeters Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Held Pulse Oximeters Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Pulse oximetry is a noninvasive method for monitoring a persons oxygen saturation (SO2). Its reading of SpO2 (peripheral oxygen saturation) is not always identical to the reading of SaO2 (arterial oxygen saturation) from arterial blood gas analysis, but the two are correlated enough within an acceptable deviation such that the safe, convenient, noninvasive, inexpensive pulse oximetry method is valuable for measuring oxygen saturation in clinical use.

In the last several years, Global market of Held Pulse Oximeters developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7%. In 2015, the actual production is about 4500 K Units.The global average price of Held Pulse Oximeters is in the decreasing trend, from 150 USD/Unit in 2011 to 147 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Held Pulse Oximeters includes Disposable Sensor, Reusable Sensors, and the proportion of Disposable Sensor in 2015 is about 60%.Held Pulse Oximeters is widely used in Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care. The most proportion of Held Pulse Oximeters is Ambulatory Surgical Center, and the revenue in 2015 is 512 M USD. North America region is the largest supplier of Held Pulse Oximeters, with a production market share nearly 46% in 2015. Asia is the second largest supplier of Held Pulse Oximeters, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2015. Following North America, Asia is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%. Market competition is not intense. Masimo, Medtronic, Nonin Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Masimo

Medtronic

Nonin Medical

Smiths Medical

Nihon-Kohden

Philips

GE Healthcare

Konica Minolta

Mindray

Heal Force

Contec

Jerry Medical

Solaris Held Pulse Oximeters Market by Types

Disposable Sensor

Reusable Sensors Held Pulse Oximeters Market by Applications

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center