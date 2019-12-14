 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Helium Gas Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Helium Gas

The global Helium Gas Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Helium is a chemical element with symbol He and atomic number 2. It is a rare atmospheric gas which is colorless, odorless, tasteless, nontoxic, nonflammable and only slightly soluble in water. The concentration of Helium in the atmosphere by volume percent is 5.24 x 10-4. Its boiling points and melting points are the lowest among all the elements and it exists only as a gas except in extremely cold conditions.
  • The report forecast global Helium Gas market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Helium Gas industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Helium Gas by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Helium Gas market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Helium Gas according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Helium Gas company.4

    Key Companies

  • Airgas
  • Air Liquid
  • Linde
  • Messer Group
  • Praxair
  • Air Products
  • Buzwair
  • Gazprom
  • Gulf Cryo
  • Iceblick
  • RasGas
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso
  • PGNiG
  • Exxon

    Helium Gas Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Liquid Helium
  • Gaseous Helium

    Market by Application

  • Cryogenics
  • Semiconductor & Fiber Optics
  • Welding and Magnet Production
  • Aerostatics
  • Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography
  • Medical Field
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Helium Gas Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Helium Gas Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Helium Gas Market trends
    • Global Helium Gas Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Helium Gas Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Helium Gas Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Helium Gas Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Helium Gas market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

