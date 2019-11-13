Global Helium Liquefier Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Global “Helium Liquefier Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Helium Liquefier market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Helium Liquefier industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Helium Liquefier Market:

Linde Engineering

Air Liquide

Quantum Design

CSIC

Cryo Industries of America

Helium Liquefier is a device for converting helium into liquid. It is usually used with equipment of recovery and purification. It is an open system which produces a liquid output and requires an equivalent quantity of feed gas as input. The mass flow rates involved in the respective refrigeration process are asymmetric.China is the largest countries of Helium Liquefier in Asia in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 46.7% the Asia market in 2017, while Southeast Asia and Japan were about 30.8%, 10.1%.The Helium Liquefier market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Helium Liquefier.

Research Institutes

University

Healthcare

Others Helium Liquefier Market by Types:

Below 40 L/d

40-80 L/d