Global Helium Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

About Helium:

Helium is a chemical element with symbol He and atomic number 2. It is a rare atmospheric gas which is colorless, odorless, tasteless, nontoxic, nonflammable and only slightly soluble in water. The concentration of Helium in the atmosphere by volume percent is 5.24 x 10-4. Its boiling points and melting points are the lowest among all the elements and it exists only as a gas except in extremely cold conditions. Helium is principally shipped and used in either gaseous or liquid form for nuclear reactors, semiconductors, lasers, light bulbs, superconductivity, instrumentation, medical applications, cryogenics, MRI and R & D laboratory research.

Top Key Players of Helium Market:

RasGas (QA)

Exxon (US)

Linde (US

AU)

Air Product (US)

Praxair (US)

Air Liquide (DZ)

Gazprom (RU)

PGNiG (PL)

Major Types covered in the Helium Market report are:

Gaseous Helium

Major Applications covered in the Helium Market report are:

Croygenics

Aerostatics

Semicconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Scope of Helium Market:

The Helium industry concentration is very high; as a result there are few manufacturers in the world, and they focused on USA, Russia, Qatar and Algeria. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA, Russia, Qatar and Algeria. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry.

Many companies have several plants, but they do not usually close to aimed consumption market. So the product has high transportation costs.

From the previous five years, the production and capacity were increasing but the growth rate is very low. The Helium gas is non-renewable energy resource and the production countries make relevant policies to ensure continuous use of helium. There are agencies who predicted that Helium will dry up in the future.

The worldwide market for Helium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.