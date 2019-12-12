Global Heparin Sodium Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Heparin sodium is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. Heparin is used to treat and prevent blood clots in the veins, arteries, or lung. It is also used before surgery to reduce the risk of blood clots.

Europe heparin sodium market is occupied by local suppliers and Chinese manufacturers. Currently, there are many heparin sodium products producing companies in the Europe heparin sodium industry. The main market players are Shenzhen Hepalink, Nanjing King-friend, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Pharma Action, Opocrin and BioibÃ©rica. The Europe sales of heparin sodium will increase to 72006 Kg in 2017 from 66667 Kg in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.56%.The Europe consumption value of heparin sodium decreases with the 11.04% average growth rate. France and Germany are the main consumption regions. In 2016, these two regions occupied 58.34% of the Europe consumption volume in total.Heparin sodium production methods include salt solution method and enzyme extraction method. With medical effect of heparin sodium, the downstream application industries will need more heparin sodium products. So, heparin sodium has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance heparin sodium through improving technology.The major raw materials for heparin sodium products are fresh intestine, pancreatic enzymes, ion exchange resin, preservative other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of heparin sodium. The production cost of heparin sodium is also an important factor which could impact the price of heparin sodium.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. And, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

Shenzhen Hepalink

Nanjing King-friend

Dongcheng Biochemicals

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Changshan Biochemical

Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical

Xinbai Pharmaceuticals

SPL

BioibÃ©rica

Baxter

Opocrin

Aspen Oss

Pharma Action

Pfizer Heparin Sodium Market by Types

Heparin Sodium

Heparin Calcium Heparin Sodium Market by Applications

Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism

Complications of Pregnancy

Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter