Global Hex Bolts Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Hex Bolts

Summary

  • Hex bolts (six sided heads) are the industry standard for fasteners with forged heads. Hex bolts have hexagonal heads and machine threads for use with a nut or in a tapped hole.
    Key Companies

  • Acument Global Technologies
  • Big Bolt Nut
  • Canco Fastener
  • Dokka Fasteners
  • IGC Fastners
  • Infasco
  • LISI Group
  • MW Industries
  • Nucor Fastener
  • Oglaend System
  • Penn Engineering
  • Portland Bolt
  • Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing
  • TR Fastenings
  • Vikrant Fasteners
  • XINXING FASTENERS

    Hex Bolts Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Automotive
  • Machinery
  • Construction
  • MRO
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Carbon Steel
  • Stainless Steel
  • Alloy Steel
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

