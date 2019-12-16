Global Hex Bolts Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Summary

Hex bolts (six sided heads) are the industry standard for fasteners with forged heads. Hex bolts have hexagonal heads and machine threads for use with a nut or in a tapped hole.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Acument Global Technologies

Big Bolt Nut

Canco Fastener

Dokka Fasteners

IGC Fastners

Infasco

LISI Group

MW Industries

Nucor Fastener

Oglaend System

Penn Engineering

Portland Bolt

Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing

TR Fastenings

Vikrant Fasteners

XINXING FASTENERS Hex Bolts Market Segmentation Market by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Others

Market by Type

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]