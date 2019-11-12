Global Hexagonal BN Market Share, Size 2019 Movements by Development Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research Biz

Global "Hexagonal BN Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Hexagonal BN market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Hexagonal BN market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Hexagonal BN market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze BNP

Showa Denko Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

JSC Zaporozhabrasive

Zibo Xinfukang Special Materials

Qingzhou Fangyuan

Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhou MaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

Dandong Rijin Science and Technology

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology

Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not high. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2964 Tonnes in 2011 to 3741 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5%. In the world wide, United States was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.56% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.

Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by United States with largest share-37.91%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG)

Hexagonal BN Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hexagonal BN Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



