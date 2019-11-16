 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Report gives deep analysis of “Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2020-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market

Summary

  • Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Hexagonal BN), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom). In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, industrial packaging, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others.
  • The report forecast global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Hexagonal Boron Nitride industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Hexagonal Boron Nitride by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Hexagonal Boron Nitride according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Hexagonal Boron Nitride company.4

    Key Companies

  • Saint-Gobain
  • Momentive
  • 3M company
  • H.C.Starck
  • UK Abrasives
  • Denka
  • Henze
  • Showa Denko Group
  • Boron Compounds
  • Xinfukang
  • Qingzhou Fangyuan
  • DCEI
  • Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies
  • YingKou Liaobin
  • QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials
  • Baoding Pengda
  • DANGDONG RIJIN
  • Eno High-Tech Material
  • QingZhou Longjitetao
  • Liaoning Pengda Technology

    Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Premium Grade(PG)
  • Standard Grade(SG)
  • Custom Grade(CG)

    Market by Application

  • Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics
  • Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
  • Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry
  • Cosmetics Industry
  • Industrial Packing
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Hexagonal Boron Nitride market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Study 2020-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 147

