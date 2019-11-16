Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

Report gives deep analysis of “Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2020-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market

Summary

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Hexagonal BN), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom). In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, industrial packaging, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others.

The report forecast global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Hexagonal Boron Nitride industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Hexagonal Boron Nitride by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Hexagonal Boron Nitride according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Hexagonal Boron Nitride company.4 Key Companies

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze

Showa Denko Group

Boron Compounds

Xinfukang

Qingzhou Fangyuan

DCEI

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

DANGDONG RIJIN

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Segmentation Market by Type

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG) Market by Application

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Industrial Packing

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]